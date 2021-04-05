Atlantic City robbery: Store owner dead; 12 and 14-year-old arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Prosecutors in New Jersey launched an investigation into the death of a store owner on the Atlantic City boardwalk who collapsed after he was allegedly threatened by a knife-wielding 12-year-old boy.

It happened shortly after a confrontation with multiple juveniles at his shop.

Atlantic City police were called Thursday evening on a report that juveniles were “damaging the store and assaulting individuals.”

Prosecutors allege that a boy trying to steal items “brandished a knife and threatened the store owner.”

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are facing robbery and other charges.

Souvenir shop owner Mahmood Ansari was described by his son as “the heart of Atlantic City.”

