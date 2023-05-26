ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The Jersey Shore is ready for the crowds and the summer season.

Seasonal businesses have been waiting for Memorial Day weekend along the boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Levi Morris is well known for helping to create the summer soundtrack. “It’s kindness and love and summertime,” Morris said.

Eddie Catalano is the owner of Eddie Confetti’s, an ice cream cafe near 4th Avenue and Ocean Avenue on the boardwalk. “It will be a good season. It’s off to a strong start,” Catalano said.

Asbury Park has some of the hottest tickets this summer. Big name concerts are booked nearly every weekend.

Bonfires are held on Fridays through the month of June.