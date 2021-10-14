Artist sues newly-freed Bill Cosby over 1990 NJ hotel encounter; Woman says she was drugged, raped

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – NORRISTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2018. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser has filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Lili Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires.

Bernard tells The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent release from prison.

The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction in another case.

Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her when she was 26.

A Cosby spokesperson says that so-called “look-back” windows violate a person’s due process rights.

