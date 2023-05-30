SAYREVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in February, officials said Tuesday.

Rashid Bynum, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bynum, who is from Virginia, was taken into custody without incident outside a residence in Chesapeake City, authorities said. He is awaiting extradition from Virginia to New Jersey.

Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville the evening of Feb. 1, according to authorities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.