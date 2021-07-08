Philip Sparrow, 21, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Amar Sultan in Passaic, NJ (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PASSAIC, N.J. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man in New Jersey earlier this week.

Philip Sparrow, 21, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a handgun, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities were called about a shooting to the corner of Madison Street and Vreeland Avenue in Passaic around 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find Amar Sultan, 18, lying under the highway trussell with apparent gunshot wounds, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigation revealed that Sparrow had been responsible for Sultan’s death, cops said.

He was taken into custody that same night during a motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

If convicted for murder, Sparrow faces between 30 years to life in prison, he also faces five to 10 years in prison for weapons charges.