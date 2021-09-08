Flood protection: How some NJ towns were protected with the help of Army Corps of Engineers funding

MANVILLE, N.J. — Residents in flood-ravaged Manville, New Jersey hope President Joe Biden’s visit will lead to federal help for the town’s long-standing flooding issues.

The Army Corps of Engineers spent millions to study a neighborhood known as the Lost Valley of Manville.

Their study found in 2016, possible flood control measures in Manville do not meet the federal government’s benefit-cost requirements.

After Ida’s flooding, the Katzmans’ plan to leave behind a home that’s been part of their family for 70 years.

“I don’t have flood insurance,” Ken Katzman told PIX11. “FEMA is going to help out. Whatever it is, I’ll get a buyout and be gone. I won’t do anymore.”

His neighbor Andres said, “Somebody’s got to help.”

In nearby Bound Brook, New Jersey, flooding was minimal during Ida, thanks in part to a $300 million comprehensive flood control project completed in the town by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The project sparked a revival for the small town.

Mayor Robert Fazen explained “even before they completed the work, word got out and we had developers coming into town wanting to build in areas that were previously flood zones.”