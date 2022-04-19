NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Different areas across New Jersey and New York City have flooded as a result of Monday night’s heavy rains.

Police in Jersey City and Hoboken closed down several roads Monday night, as they were completely flooded. Some cars have even been suspended underwater. Along Major Deegan Expressway in New York, water came upon the bumpers of some cars, which caused the southbound lanes to be shut down. Some cars were left by their owners in Jersey City as flood levels were deemed unpredictable.

Some power outages in South Jersey have already been restored. There are still thousands of people waiting for power to be back in their homes.