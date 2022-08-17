JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – One Jersey City resident after another took to the podium at a packed city council meeting to criticize, condemn and call for the resignation of embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise.

In July, DeGise hit a cyclist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street. The cyclist survived, but DeGise kept driving after the crash and didn’t report the accident for another six hours.

DeGise, who was present for Wednesday’s council meeting, has so far resisted calls to resign. She is the daughter of the current Hudson County Executive, the former Chair of the Hudson County Democratic Party, and an educator at a Hudson County school.

Fellow council member James Solomon, who spoke to PIX11 News before the meeting, said he is confident there is a way to remove DeGise from office.

“It is my understanding that city council cannot remove her directly. But what could happen is there could be a recall, which would require a number of signatures – 30,000 to 40,000 signatures – but I think we can get that. The public saw the video. They saw someone who left a resident on the street. That’s not what we do in Jersey City,” Solomon said.