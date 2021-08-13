Amid brutal heat, riders seek refuge at NJ indoor ski and snowboard slope

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While some would call it a refuge on the hottest day of the year, for Yvette Ruff of West Milford, Big Snow American Dream is her year-round utopia.

“It is the best thing that they could’ve ever invented here in New Jersey,” Ruff, who was accompanied by her entire family, told PIX11.

The East Rutherford facility, which is the centerpiece of the new American Dream mall along Route 3, is the first and only indoor, year-round, real snow ski and snowboard resort in the country.

And with temperatures inside never exceeding 28 degrees, on a day like today — it’s simply magical.

“It scratches the itch you know,” Pat Morgan, marketing & brand manager for Big SNOW, said. “Our two-hour sessions are just enough to get people back doing what they love.”

And that’s hitting the slopes, whether it be by ski or snowboard.

After a year of idling and waiting to welcome the crowds, Big SNOW American Dream will be hosting its biggest event yet — the 2021 game of Big SNOW Rail competition.

The elimination style competition will feature 32 professionals competing to win $4,000 dollars as they make their way down the mountain, showing off their moves and stamina.

Pro rider Miles Fallon of Toms River among the contenders.

“The snow is a little different from what we are used to outside, but it’s pretty incredible,” he said. “It’s like a little novelty, you walking into the mall and then getting to go board.”

The competition officially kicks off Saturday morning and then will wrap up Sunday night with a public competition.

