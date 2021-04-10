American Dream roller coaster rescue: Riders stranded on Nickelodeon attraction

Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Several people were rescued after they became stranded on a roller coaster at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey, authorities said.

State police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday about the problem at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park within the mall complex in Bergen County.

Sgt. Lawrence Peele said on Saturday that fire department personnel arrived to help safely remove passengers from the ride, and no injuries were reported. .

No estimate on the number of passengers affected was immediately available. A message was sent to American Dream representatives for more details and comment.