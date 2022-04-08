EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — The American Dream mall was open again Friday, but police were still trying to make sense of a shooting that happened just a day prior. The attack Thursday left one man seriously injured.

Many questions lingered after the shooting, which sparked a lockdown and sent shoppers running for safety.

“People were running over each other,” witness Isabella O’Malley told PIX11 News.

According to New Jersey State Police, shots rang out just before 6 p.m. A 37-year-old man was transported from the scene. His condition remains unclear.

Officials believe there are as many three suspects possibly involved in the attack. Mall officials opened with normal business hours following the shooting, which they described as “an isolated incident”

New Jersey State Police is taking the lead on the shooting investigation and have not released any additional details of possible suspects or a motive. At this time, no arrests have been made.