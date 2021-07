RAHWAY, N.J. — Police canceled an Amber Alert issued on Friday for a missing 2-year-old from New Jersey.

Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday morning the baby boy was located, however, no further details were provided.

AMBER Alert UPDATE: Sebastian RIOS was located. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021

