UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy from Maine were both found safe, and their 27-year-old mother was taken into custody in Massachusetts, according to Maine State Police.

ORIGINAL: NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two kids who were taken by their mother in Maine and may now be Newark, New Jersey, authorities said.

An 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were taken by their 27-year-old mother on Monday in Saco, Maine, according to Maine State Police.

A phone ping at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they are in Newark, New Jersey, authorities said.

They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV4. The SUV has a Maine breast cancer plate with the letters “L U L O U.”

The 8-year-old girl is 4 feet tall, 75 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The 6-year-old boy is 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The mother is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.