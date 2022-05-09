NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy was canceled on Monday evening after he was allegedly abducted by a woman in New Jersey.
The alert was issued around 4 p.m. was canceled by 5 p.m. The boy was found safe in Delaware, local outlets reported.
Before the alert was issued, the boy and alleged abductor Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez were last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on Grieves Parkway in Salem City. Velez-Fernandez was driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion. The car has New Jersey plate with the number: Z25PAD.
Officials have not yet released additional details.
PIX11 removed a photo of the boy once the alert was canceled. His name was also removed.
Salem police can be reached at 856-935-0057.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.