NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy was canceled on Monday evening after he was allegedly abducted by a woman in New Jersey.

The alert was issued around 4 p.m. was canceled by 5 p.m. The boy was found safe in Delaware, local outlets reported.

Before the alert was issued, the boy and alleged abductor Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez were last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on Grieves Parkway in Salem City. V elez-Fernandez was driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion. The car has New Jersey plate with the number: Z25PAD.

Officials have not yet released additional details.

PIX11 removed a photo of the boy once the alert was canceled. His name was also removed.

Salem police can be reached at 856-935-0057.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.