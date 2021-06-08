Amazon opening delivery facility in Rutherford, creating hundreds of new jobs

An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Massachusetts on Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Amazon will open a new delivery facility in Rutherford, New Jersey next year, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.

The retail giant leased a 360,000-square-foot industrial warehouse from Lincoln Equities Group.

The facility is expected to open in early 2022, according to Lincoln Equities Group.

“We’re thrilled that Amazon has selected our Rutherford facility for its latest delivery center,” LEG President Joel Bergstein said in an emailed statement. “We have been working with Rutherford for 20 years and are excited to see this project come to fruition and create a ratable for the borough. It was this administration that supported the vision for industrial.”

The facility is located in the heart of the Meadowlands industrial market, where the New Jersey Turnpike meets Routes 3 and 17, providing easy access to New York City and the Port of New York and New Jersey. About 18 million customers will be within a one-hour drive from the Amazon facility, making deliveries faster and easier.

“We are excited to continue to invest in New Jersey with a new delivery station in Rutherford that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of great job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” Amazon spokesperson Jenna Hilzenrath said. “This new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”