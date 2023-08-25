MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — A small alligator was spotted in a brook in Middlesex County, New Jersey, police said Friday.

“The Middlesex Police Department investigated a report that there was a small alligator in the Ambrose Brook, which was confirmed. The reptile submerged and has not been seen since,” the Middlesex Borough Police Department said on Facebook.

Authorities estimated the alligator is 3-4 feet in length. Police warned people not to approach or attempt to capture the alligator.

“We are working closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Conservation Police to capture and relocate the reptile,” the police department said.

Anyone who sees the alligator is asked to contact the Middlesex Police Department at (732) 356-1900 extension 0 or dial 911.