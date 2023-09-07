The hunt for the Middlesex borough alligator rolls on, with no luck so far in capturing the reptile. (PIX11)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — A small alligator that was spotted in a brook in Middlesex County, New Jersey might be dead, officials said.

The elusive alligator hasn’t been seen since Aug. 26 when a New Jersey officer fired a single shot at the reptile in Ambrose Brook, NJ.com reported. Authorities said the gator submerged after the shot was fired, but it was unclear if it was hit.

The Middlesex Borough Police Department said the alligator has been seen in the waters of Lake Creighton, commonly known as the Duck Pond, and the Ambrose Brook, which is a conduit between the lake and the Raritan River.

Authorities estimated the gator to be 3-4 feet in length and while the gator might be dead, officials are continuing to be cautious. They’re continuing to search for the reptile to confirm if it’s either dead or captured.

