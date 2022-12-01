ENGLISHTOWN, NJ (PIX11) — Three alleged carjackers in New Jersey didn’t get far in Englishtown on Wednesday morning; they allegedly stole a car with a flat tire.

The victim had been parked at an Englishtown Walgreens waiting for AAA, police said. As she waited, three people allegedly forced her from her Mazda. The woman, who was not harmed, called 911 and an officer was dispatched.

The alleged robbers made it a short distance, crossing over into Manalapan, officials said. They realized the Mazda was disabled and pulled into a parking lot. Police found them and arrested Hazma Williams, Rayj Durant and Tyler Lares.

They were each charged with carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft and conspiracy. Officers also charged Williams with hindering apprehension.

Police believe Williams, Durant and Lares may have been involved in another crime in the area. They asked anyone in Englishtown with information to call 732-446-7000. Anyone in Manalapan has been asked to call 732-446-4300.