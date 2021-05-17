All NJ schools to reopen for full-time, in-person learning next academic year, Gov. Murphy says

A teacher works with students in her classroom at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — Students across New Jersey will return to full-time, in-person learning in the next academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

The governor said his executive order that allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances will be allowed to expire at the end of this current academic year.

“Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time, in-person instruction come the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” Murphy said.

The announcement also includes the removal of the state’s full-time remote learning option for families. Next year, parents will not be able to broad-scale opt their child out of in-person instruction.

This year’s summer school programs are not impacted by the expiring executive order, Murphy added.

“We know that we can get back fully in-person safely, with the right protocols in place, and that is what we should all be planning to do,” the governor said. “Of course, we will continue to follow the science, and should there be a localized outbreak or other emergency, we will act accordingly. Otherwise, buildings will be fully open.”