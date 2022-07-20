RED BANK, NJ (PIX11) — Two air-conditioning units went offline at a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday as sweltering summer weather continued.

Team members from Hackensack Meridian River moved patients to unaffected area of the hospital and transferred some patients to neighboring facilities, officials said.

“Fortunately, our teams were able to restore air conditioning capabilities to our Emergency Department and ICU,” a spokesperson said. “While some areas continue to remain offline, we estimate that service will be fully restored by tomorrow afternoon.”

Wednesday was the second day of a probable heat wave. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s on Thursday with a feels-like temperature around 100.