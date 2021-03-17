AG: Officer in NJ charged with assault in Taser shot at ATV rider

New Jersey

Handcuffs

File photo of police handcuffs.

TRENTON, N.J. — State prosecutors say a southern New Jersey police officer is facing an assault charge for allegedly firing a Taser at an all-terrain vehicle rider last summer.

The state attorney general’s office says Chesilhurst Police Officer Tyquan McIntosh faces a third-degree aggravated assault charge stemming from his August pursuit of a 23-year-old man operating an unregistered ATV.

The ATV stalled and McIntosh approached, but the man got it started and took off again, and prosecutors allege the officer then fired his Taser, hitting the man in the back.

Authorities said the ATV flipped and the man was left with a concussion, fractured collarbone and other injuries.

A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing McIntosh.

