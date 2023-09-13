PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teen was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on Vreeland Avenue in Paterson.

Police lights and sirens woke up resident Ricky White shortly after 2 a.m.

“I went outside and saw all of the stuff laying out in the street, like somebody got hit, and dragged down the street. Yes. That’s where I saw her shoes at and everything,” said White.

The victim is said to be a 17-year-old girl who was on a bicycle.

Residents in the Third Ward of New Jersey’s third largest city say speeding in the neighborhood, particularly along the stretch of Vreeland Avenue, is a real problem.

“They just come full speed, and they don’t be looking. And if you’re crossing — one time I almost got hit. They don’t be paying attention,” said Paterson resident Glynis Paden.

White, whose house is next to where the hit-and-run took place, also said speeding is a real problem in the area.

“Oh, it’s terrible. It’s disgusting. You could ask my mother, it’s disgusting. As soon as that light turns green at Park Avenue, they doing about 40 to 50 miles per hour – flyin’ down the street. And don’t let’em catch the light from Park Avenue to Vreeland. They might be doing 70. Because all the lights change. They just be lyin’. There are accidents every month at that intersection right there.”

Police and prosecutors have not identified the victim.

PIX11 News also reached out to the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County prosecutor’s office for an update on the investigation and an update on the search for the driver. They did not respond in time for this report.