NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joe Zadroga, a tireless champion for 9/11 first responders, was hit and killed by a car Saturday in New Jersey, according to officials.

According to Galloway Township Police, Zadroga was hit in the parking lot of Bacharach Rehabilitation while standing outside his car. An 82-year-old driver reportedly accelerated while pulling into a parking space, hitting Zadroga and pinning him under his car.

“If there was a Mount Rushmore for the 9/11 community, Joe Zadroga would be one of them on that,” said John Feal, a fellow 9/11 advocate and friend of Zadroga’s. “My heart bleeds. My soul is crushed.”

Zadroga fought to extend health benefits for first responders. His son James was a member of the NYPD who died from a respiratory illness five years after 9/11 and became the namesake of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney sponsored the legislation and wrote on ‘X’ that Zadroga “became a tireless warrior for the bill, attending every last press event and gathering we sponsored…”

Mayor Eric Adams also expressed his condolences on ‘X,’ writing in part:

“Joe Zadroga never gave up the fight for his son James and all of our 9/11 first responders.”

Feal described Zadroga as an intimidating man who people listened to when he spoke.

“Joe’s passing is devastating, but our work continues tomorrow,” said Feal. “We still have to advocate. We’ll just leave a seat empty when we go to those meetings, and it’ll be reserved for Joe.”

Feal said Zadroga was visiting his wife Linda at the rehabilitation center where the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.