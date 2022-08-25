JACKSON, N.J. — There was an accident at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday with multiple injuries, police said.

Local police did not respond to the call and directed PIX11 to Six Flags for additional information. PIX11 has reached out to park officials. They have not yet responded. PIX11 also reached out to New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs, which has a Carnival-Amusement Ride Safety Unit.

There have been a number of incidents at the Six Flags location in recent years. In 2020, guests were briefly stuck on rides during a short power outage.

In 2021, a log flume malfunction sent two people to the hospital. The El Toro roller coaster along with Nitro and Joker were also briefly shut down over problems in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.