NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Hundreds of people came to pay their respects Wednesday to fallen Newark firefighter Augusto “Augie” Acabou, one of two firefighters killed last week in a fire on a cargo ship at Port Newark.

Acabou’s viewing was held Wednesday afternoon and evening at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. His family members escorted his casket into the cathedral.

“Whenever you needed him, he was there,” said Jimmy Tavlari. “He would do anything for anybody. He was always laughing and always keeping everyone up high. I’m sure going to miss him. I’m sure we all are.”

Acabou leaves behind his parents, two brothers and his fiance, among many others. He served the Newark Fire Department for nine-and-a-half years and worked at Engine Company 16. He was known as a dedicated family man who was selfless and kind.

Acabou also worked part time as a security guard at JFK Hospital in Edison for 25 years.

“A beautiful guy,” said his colleague Lisa Larocca. “Happy, caring, giving, helpful, fun. Just a really wonderful person.”

“We’d just talk about random things, movies,” said fellow colleague Adam Hernandez. “[We] especially talked about Malcolm X the most. I was really surprised he talked about that. And he was very smart, very cool. I could talk to him any day.”

Acabou’s wake even brought out people who never knew him but felt compelled to pay their respects.

“You never think about all the dangerous things they go through,” said Paul Chinnery.

Acabou’s funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.

Viewing hours for fellow firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr., also killed in the fire, will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m.