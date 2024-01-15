NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Inside the Newark Museum of Art on Monday, hundreds gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through song and service.

“When we think about giving back and what that looks like, living how MLK lived, being of servitude to the community, that’s what we’re representing today,” said Darryl Dwayne Walker, of the Newark Museum of Art.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is widely known not as a day off, but as a day to learn, remember, and serve communities.

Just up the road in Passaic, members of the United Passaic Organization and the nonprofit More Than Bootstraps unveiled their new Community Cafe, a mobile food pantry to serve food-insecure families in the area.

“It all starts with a dream, right? Martin Luther King had a dream, and this was a dream for us,” said Dr. Chanelle C. Hall, the president of United Passaic Organization.

According to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the City of Passaic ranks in the top 10 largest food deserts in the state.

“This is our response to that issue,” said Hall.

Volunteers like Ashley Delgado, a student at William Paterson University and a native of Passaic, see Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day not just as a calling to serve for one day, but many more days to come.

“It’s just a way to give back and keep the legacy going,” said Delgado. “I think just, his fight for justice, it still upholds today. We’re fighting for everyone. I think it’s really important to be here.”

“The idea that we need to come together to do the work we need for society together as a community, not think about just individual success, but succeeding together,” said Audrey Fisch, the president of More Than Bootstraps.