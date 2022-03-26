TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl was fatally shot when a brawl broke out in Trenton Friday night, Mercer County authorities said.

The shooting happened near Kingsbury Square around 7:30 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to the area after fights broke out among a large group of people in the courtyard outside.

The child was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was hospitalized but died from her injuries.

No other people were hurt in the shooting, police said. Police haven’t made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org