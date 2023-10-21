NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver who fatally killed an 85-year-old man in New Jersey Friday evening.

Officers discovered the victim, Mumtaz Chaudhry, 85, of Jersey City, after he had been hit by a car near Fairmount Avenue and Summit Avenue at 6:45 p.m., according to police. First responders declared Chaudhry dead at the scene.

Police described the car as a light-colored Toyota Siena. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

