8 years after Superstorm Sandy, $230M Hoboken flood plan gets kickoff

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, second from left, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talk as they walk towards a news conference in Hoboken, N.J., Thursday, May 6, 2021. More than eight years after Superstorm Sandy overwhelmed the New York City area, Hoboken is breaking ground on a flood resiliency project that is part of a $230 million plan funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HOBOKEN, N.J. — More than eight years after Superstorm Sandy pushed the Hudson River over its banks and turned the city into an island, Hoboken is officially moving ahead with a large-scale flood protection plan.

The nearly quarter-billion-dollar project was selected for funding by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It will have features including bulkheads and flood walls to keep water out, green infrastructure to slow down storm water runoff and improvements to the city’s sewer system to efficiently discharge the water.

Eighty percent of the one-square-mile city flooded during Sandy, leaving many of its 50,000 residents without electricity or clean water and forcing the shutdown of a major rail hub.