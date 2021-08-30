8-year-old boy fatally shot in Newark: prosecutors

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left an 8-year-old boy dead, authorities said.

Essex County prosecutors said the shooting in Newark occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue.

It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting or if more than one shooter was involved.

The name of the child killed has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting. Authorities declined to provide further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.