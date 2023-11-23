WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) — A fire ripped through an apartment over a store in West New York on Thursday, according to officials.

Eight firefighters were injured, including three who were on the roof of the building when there was an explosion at Bergenline Avenue & 53rd Street around 5:30 p.m. The North Hudson Regional Rescue Chief, David Donnarumma, said things got bad quickly – and there were several mayday calls.

Thankfully, everyone made it out alive. Donnarumma said the firefighter’s injuries range anywhere from smoke inhalation to broken bones. Officials told PIX11 News that one firefighter who was on the roof seriously injured his back.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion. The chief said there was no evidence of an e-bike or that anyone was deep-frying a turkey, but it’s all preliminary.

Firefighters rescued four people, and 20 residents in total were displaced from their homes on Thanksgiving night.

“It’s a sad day for the township of West New York because people are now displaced. Lost residences, their belongings. Difficult day for firefighters. Not because they had to work but because of the injuries. Now, their families will be suffering as well,” said Donnarumma.

The chief also told us that it’s unclear if all the buildings are structurally sound. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office has been called in to conduct a full investigation and will determine the exact cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross told PIX11 News:

American Red Cross NJ Region has disaster responders in West New York helping those affected by the fire. At this point, it appears 10 families may be in need of emergency assistance. We are working together with the city to help the displaced families. American Red Cross NJ spokesperson

