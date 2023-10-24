KEYPORT, N.J. (PIX11) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a kayaker who went missing in New Jersey on Monday, authorities said.

Zhenjiang Ding’s kayak was found near Cedar Street Park in Keyport on Monday around 6:30 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. The 74-year-old’s personal belongings were also found, but there was no sight of him in the area, authorities said.

The Coast Guard searched for Ding in Keyport Harbor but was unable to find him, authorities said.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Zhenjiang Ding,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “Making the decision to suspend a search is always difficult. We are appreciative of the efforts of all agencies who participated in this search.”

