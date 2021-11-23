73-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, dragged in Newark: authorities

Newark robbery

Authorities released images of the suspect accused of robbing a 73-year-old woman at gunpoint and dragging her in Newark, NJ Nov. 19, 2021 (Newark Dept. of Public Safety)

NEWARK, N.J. — A 73-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and dragged in New Jersey Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened in the vicinity of Elm and Pulaski streets in the Newark neighborhood around 2:40 p.m., the Newark Department of Public Safety said.

The suspect demanded the victim’s purse at gunpoint, authorities said.

After he got the purse, the suspect then hid it under his sweatshirt and dragged the victim to the ground, according to authorities.

The suspect fled east on Elm Street with the purse, containing $400 in cash and the victim’s personal property.

The suspect is described to be in his late teens to early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches with a thin build and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with an orange hood, white sweatpants and dark colored slippers.

Anyone with information about this suspect to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

@PIX11News on Twitter