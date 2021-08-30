7 rushed to hospital after reported lightning strike in NJ

SEASIDE PARK, NJ — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a reported lightning strike in Seaside Park on Monday afternoon, official said.

The reported strike happened just after 4:30 p.m., according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. One of the victims needed CPR.

Additional information on the conditions of the seven injured people was not immediately available.

A 13-year-old boy died earlier in August after a reported lightning strike in the Bronx.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

