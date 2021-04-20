7 new laws boost protection for sexual assault survivors in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law seven bills aimed at strengthening protections for sexual assault survivors.

Murphy signed the bills on Monday. Among the new laws are measures to set up a three-year pilot program in the office of the attorney general that aims to repair the harm caused by sexual assault.

The state police and local police departments must name sexual assault liaison officers under another new law.

Murphy, a Democrat, called the changes long overdue and said he was proud to sign the bills into law.

“It is imperative that we take steps to make sure that survivors in New Jersey know they can seek justice,” Murphy said. “Giving our law enforcement agencies clear directives and guidance on how to manage sexual assault cases will ensure that these cases are handled with survivors in mind. These long-overdue reforms will change how survivors interact with law enforcement agencies and provide additional information on the scope of these incidents.”

Murphy signed the following legislation:

S3070/A4884 Establishes “Sexual Violence Restorative Justice Pilot Program”

Establishes “Sexual Violence Restorative Justice Pilot Program” S3071/4885 Requires law enforcement provide sexual assault surivors with initial incident report

Requires law enforcement provide sexual assault surivors with initial incident report S3072/A4886 Requires resources be made available to sexual assault survivors

Requires resources be made available to sexual assault survivors S3073/A4887 Establishes the right of victims to be notified of prosecutor’s charging decision in sexual assault cases

Establishes the right of victims to be notified of prosecutor’s charging decision in sexual assault cases S3074/A4888 Requires the the Attorney General’s office to issue a report each year on sexual assault cases

Requires the the Attorney General’s office to issue a report each year on sexual assault cases S3075/A4889 Establishes a sexual violence liaison officer in police departments

Establishes a sexual violence liaison officer in police departments S3076/A4890 Requires prosecutors have sexual assault training