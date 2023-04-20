PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An infant died in Paterson Thursday morning, authorities said.

Members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of 9th Avenue in response to a 911 call around 6:18 a.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 6-week-old baby at the residence was rushed to a hospital, but the child was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating the baby’s death. Additional information was not immediately available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org