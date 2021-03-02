6 people, including 2 kids, found in back of U-Haul truck in NJ: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
file- police siren

File photo of police siren

New Jersey state police pulled over a U-Haul truck in New Jersey and found six people, including two children, inside the cargo area Sunday afternoon.

State troopers stopped the moving van along the Garden State Parkway in Toms River after receiving a 911 call from inside the back of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The six passengers willingly got into the back of the truck, but mid-ride, they decided they did not like riding back there. Police were called when the driver allegedly wouldn’t pull over, police told the New York Post. 

The driver, 46-year-old John Williams, was taken into custody and faces charges of child endangering and false imprisonment. 

Kidnapping and human trafficking charges have been ruled out in the incident, authorities said. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

@PIX11News on Twitter