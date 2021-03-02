6 people, including 2 kids, found in back of U-Haul truck in NJ: police

New Jersey state police pulled over a U-Haul truck in New Jersey and found six people, including two children, inside the cargo area Sunday afternoon.

State troopers stopped the moving van along the Garden State Parkway in Toms River after receiving a 911 call from inside the back of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The six passengers willingly got into the back of the truck, but mid-ride, they decided they did not like riding back there. Police were called when the driver allegedly wouldn’t pull over, police told the New York Post.

The driver, 46-year-old John Williams, was taken into custody and faces charges of child endangering and false imprisonment.

Kidnapping and human trafficking charges have been ruled out in the incident, authorities said.