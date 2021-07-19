6 hospitalized after Perth Amboy, NJ bar shooting

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — Authorities say a shooting in a central New Jersey community has left six people wounded.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at a bar in Perth Amboy found the victims around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Middlesex County prosecutors say all six were taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed wounds that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

It was not immediately clear when or where the shooting occurred, or how many shooters may have been involved.

A motive for the shooting also remained under investigation.