NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey police launched an investigation into the cause of the death of a 5-year-old after the child was found unconscious in a bathtub.

Newark police discovered the child in the bathtub of an apartment on Washington Street around 7:26 p.m., officials said. First responders transported the victim to University Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death will be revealed after an autopsy, officials said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.