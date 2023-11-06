NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A mother was taken into custody after her 5-year-old boy was stabbed in Newark on Monday, officials said.

Police responded to Murray Street near Brunswick Street after the stabbing was reported around 5:10 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police took the mother of the boy into custody, according to Fragé.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.