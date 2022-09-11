NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation.

The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday.

The probe focused on officers who allegedly used excessive force, filed false reports and stole thousands of dollars in cash from people after illegally stopping and searching their vehicles.

On Thursday, Jonathan Bustios and Eudy Ramos received sentences of 24 months apiece, and Matthew Torres received three years’ probation. On Friday, Frank Toledo received a 24-month sentence and Daniel Pent was sentenced to 18 months.

In May, former Paterson police sergeant Michael Cheff was convicted of a civil rights violation and filing a false report, at a trial in which several officers testified against him. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Newark.