HACKENSACK, N.J. (PIX11) — Five workers at a Hackensack mall suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose Wednesday, leaving four of them hospitalized, officials said.

Police answering an emergency call found the workers, all women between the ages of 29 and 41, unresponsive at the Shops at Riverside mall, according to authorities.

Officers administered Narcan and performed CPR, reviving all five of the women, officials said.

First responders brought four of the women to an area hospital, while the fifth declined further treatment, authorities said.

Police said that it appeared the women ingested the opioid fentanyl and became unresponsive, but that further information was still being gathered. Police did not say how the women may have come in contact with the substance.

“It is truly heartbreaking to see the terrible toll taken by these illicit and dangerous substances,” said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse in a prepared statement. “My office has been working closely with law enforcement since this tragic incident was first reported, and we will continue to offer any necessary support to the emergency responders and the rest of the community as the situation continues to unfold.”

The tri-state area has hardly been immune from the national opioid epidemic, with fentanyl involved in 80% of New York City overdose deaths in 2021, the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said earlier this year.