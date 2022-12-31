JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said.

Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.

All of the victims were transported to a local area hospital. The 18-year-old boy and 33-year-old man are in critical condition, officials said.

Jersey City police are still investigating and it is unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Saturday.

Then almost twenty minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Armstrong Avenue around 10:27 p.m., according to officials. The teen was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Jersey City police officers arrested a 16-year-old suspect on Friday, shortly after, with a slew of charges including murder criminal attempt, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a minor.