NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– Five people were injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, officials said.

The victims were shot in an area near Madison and Essex streets at approximately 4:30 a.m., police said. Authorities responding to the scene found a 25-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police later learned that four other males, ages 17-30, were shot at the same location and were at the hospital seeking treatment for their non-fatal injuries, officials said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.