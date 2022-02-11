5 homes damaged in Jersey City fire; one man rescued from scene

JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — Fifteen residents are displaced after a fire tore through five attached buildings Friday afternoon, department officials said.

The fire at 163 Van Horne Street was reported about 4:05 p.m. Firefighters believe the fire started on the top floor of the building, and then spread through the cockloft, Jersey City Fire Department officials told PIX11 News.

One man was rescued from the fire by a Jersey City Police Department officer, officials said. That victim suffered third-degree burns, and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The fire was under control as of 5:55 p.m.