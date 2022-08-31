LAKEWOOD, NJ (PIX11) — Several children suffered fox bites in Lakewood on Tuesday, police said.

Many of the children were playing when they were attacked, officials said.

Around 5:40 p.m., an officer headed to a Read Place home, police said. A mom told the officer her child had been bitten around 10 a.m. at the John Street playground.

Later, another officer went to a Rose Park Circle home around 7:15 p.m., where he was told a fox had jumped on a child. That child was uninjured.

A 7:30 p.m., an officer headed to a Regal Court home. He was told three kids were bitten while playing in their yard.

The spree of fox-calls ended around 9:40 p.m. when an officer was sent to a Center Street home. There, he was told about an 8-year-old child bitten earlier in the night while playing at the John Street playground.

It was not immediately clear if one fox or several were responsible for the bites.