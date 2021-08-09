4-year-old drowns at lake in Bridgewater, New Jersey: officials

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — A 4-year-old boy drowned in a New Jersey lake on Friday, officials said on Monday.

Police were called to Sunset Lake in Bridgewater around 8:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the little boy unresponsive and bystanders performing CPR, authorities said. The officers took over life-saving measures and the child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators believe the boy’s death was an accidental drowning. Preliminary findings from an autopsy also ruled the child’s death an accident by drowning. 

Officials did not identify the boy, but said he lived in Bridgewater.

