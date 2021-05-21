4-year-old boy falls from 6th floor window in Newark: police

NEWARK — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after he fell from a sixth floor window, officials said Friday evening.

Police responded to 3 Oxford Street, which appears to be an apartment building, at about 2:20 p.m. for reports of an injured child, according to Newark’s Department of Public Safety.

The child was taken to a local hospital; the boy’s was not immediately known, though officials said he was stable.

Along with Newark Police, the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Placement also responded to the team, and the Newark Police Special Victims Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story.

