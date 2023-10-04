PLAINSBORO, N.J. (PIX11) – Four people were found dead inside a home in New Jersey on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Plainsboro Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home on Titus Lane and discovered the four bodies around 4:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosectutor’s Office.

The Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation. The initial findings determined there is no threat to the public, authorities said.

Middlesex County officials didn’t release any additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.