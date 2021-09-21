4 NJ men charged for sexually assaulting teen, 14, who ran away from home

(L-R)Nasire Williams, 26, Elijah Sparkman, 21, Deveon Palms, 19, anad Xavier Feliciano, 23, face charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

NEW JERSEY — Four New Jersey men were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

The four men from Jersey City met the young Bayonne teen after she ran away from home earlier this month, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The suspects ranged in age from 19 to 26 and were arrested between Sept. 7 and Sept. 17, authorities said.

Nasire Williams, 26, Elijah Sparkman, 21, Deveon Palms, 19, anad Xavier Feliciano, 23, all face charges of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Williams also faces charges of criminal sexual contact.

The circumstances as to how they met the victim were not immediately disclosed.

